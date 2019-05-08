Captain Kate leads Tyne-Met to trophy

Four goals in a captain’s performance from Katie Barker helped Tyne Metropolitan College’s (TyneMet) U18 girls’ team net a prestigious national cup in a 7-1 final rout.

The striker’s player-of-the-match display was the highlight of a thrashing of Sussex’s SEEVIC College in the English Schools FA (ESFA) Girls Under 18 Colleges Trophy.

Katie, 18, netted in the 34th and 37th minutes to put TyneMet 2-0 up at half-time, and scored her team’s fourth in the 58th minute and last 13 minutes later.

Team-mate Anna Soulsby’s unstoppable finish after 52 minutes had made it 3-0, with SEEVIC pulling an already consolation back within two minutes.

Seventeen-year-old Megan Farrell’s free-kick on the hour made it 5-1, with Erin Nelson, also 17, ensuring it was six of the best in the 62nd minute.

The win, at AFC Fylde’s Mill Farm Stadium, means TyneMet’s team is unbeaten in 28 games this season, winning all but one match.

Delighted Katie, who also plays for Sunderland AFC Ladies and has represented England U18s, said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic, it’s absolutely amazing. I’m so happy to win and so are all the girls. We deserved to win.

“We absolutely smashed it. I thought that we were great from the first kick to the end kick. We worked hard and played as a team. Scoring four in a final is amazing.”

Carl Chater, head of women’s football at TyneMet and a coach at the NUFC Foundation, said his players had been relaxed and confident before kick-off and always looked in control.

He said: “Katie is different class and has been the shining light for the college for the past two years. She was unstoppable in the final.

“It was a complete captain’s performance, real Roy of the Rovers stuff, but all our team played exceptionally well, and all lived up to their potential.

“The team’s performance was breathtaking, especially against a side which had won their league in the south of England.

“To play as well as they did in a cup final, when there was huge pressure on them, was truly fantastic.”