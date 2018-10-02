Carr on target for ’Shields win

North Shields 1-0 Ryhope Colliery

A goal in the first half was enough to give North Shields a battling 1-0 win over in-form Ryhope Colliery on Saturday.

Ryan Carr scored his third goal in four games to give the Robins all three points.

In a wind-spoilt game, Ryhope had the best chance in the opening half hour when Craig Ellison headed wide.

Just four minutes later the Robins finally broke the deadlock when a corner wasn’t cleared properly and Carr was able to rifle in his shot on the angle.

In the second half Ryhope went in search of an equaliser and Shields had to defend well to keep them at bay.

Meanwhile, North Shields U18s beat Seaham Red Star U18s 3-1 on Sunday.

Marcus Giles, who had scored a hat-trick in the last round, bagged two goals and Connor Walker was also on target as the side progressed in the FA Youth Cup.