Chilton double sinks the Robins

North Shields 1-2 Seaham Red Star

A second half brace from Michael Chilton helped Seaham Red Star to a 2-1 victory over high-flying North Shields.

Jack Cooper’s fine finish midway through the first half gave the Robins the lead heading into the break. However, Chilton’s two well-taken strikes saw the Star take their second victory in a row.

And despite a late flurry of opportunities for the Robins, they fell to only their second defeat in nine games.

The Robins opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Cooper broke free of the Seaham defence before cutting inside of his marker, composing himself and hammering the ball past Bannon.

Chilton equalised for Seaham after 65 minutes with a powerful shot, and he netted the winner after 82 minutes when he beat the offside trap before firing past home keeper Robinson