Closing-minutes goal ends Robins' FA Cup dream

Consett AFC 2 North Shields 1

The Robins were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Consett as their poor start to the season continues.

North Shields took the lead in the 12th minute when Ryan Carr forced the ball over the line inside the penalty area.

However, Consett drew level 10 minutes before the half-time break, following a powerful shot from Michael Mackay.

And with the game heading for a draw and, therefore, a replay, Luke Carr stepped up to break Robins' hearts right at the death with his low finish.

After the opening couple of minutes, Consett were the first to threaten the opposing goal. However, Luke Carr’s shot from distance was dragged well wide.

Following that, the Robins were able to generate their fist opportunity of the game when, in the seventh minute, Craig Spooner tried his luck with an overhead kick, only to see the ball bobble harmlessly wide of the Consett goal.

Aksel Juul, the former South Shields midfielder, came within a whisker of drawing first blood, only for his shot to skim over the crossbar in the 8th minute.

The Robins thought they were to take the lead shortly afterwards when Spooner’s long range shot seemed destined to hit the back of the net. Unfortunately, ex-Robin Kyle Hayes expertly tipped the ball behind for a corner.

Then, from the resulting corner, Ryan Carr was on hand to collect the ball inside the box before confidently stroking it home past his ex-teammate; giving the Robins the lead.

After the opening goal, the visitors seemed to settle into the game and were comfortable passing the ball between themselves. However, their confidence was almost their downfall as Greg Purvis needed to be alert to block an effort from Michael Sweet in the 24th minute. Thankfully for the Robins, the linesman had ruled that Sweet was offside.

Consett were now beginning to enjoy far more of the ball and it wasn’t long before they began to stretch holes in the Robins defence. With Jack Donnison throwing his body in the way of the ball, Luke Carr could only send his curled effort, in the 31st minute, over the bar.

The hosts were not made to rue this miss for too long as four minutes later, they drew level, courtesy of Michael Mackay, who registered his 300th goal for the club when he fired the ball past Purvis.

The Robins were looking for an immediate counter punch and with seconds left in the half, the impressive Kieren Aplin fired a cross into the box, only for the Robins attackers to not be able to reach it; there were millimetres in it.

Consett came out in the second half in a far more confident mood and it didn’t take them long to test Purvis. The Robins keeper, who had signed for the club from Team Northumbria, made a fantastic double save in the 46th minute to keep his side in the game.

His hard work almost paid off as Gaz Bainbridge, who had missed the opening game with an injury, almost converted Suddick’s tantalising cross in the 53rd minute.

Jordan Summerly then came within a whisker of the Robins second goal two minutes later. After collecting a good pass from Aplin, he charged towards the Consett box before firing his shot at the Consett goal; forcing Hayes into an excellent diving save.

With the game beginning to boil off, both teams had half chances to take the lead, however, with the temperatures rising and falling in rapid succession, the game seemed to be heading for a 1-1 draw.

However, with only minutes left on the clock, Luke Carr broke the Robins hearts when he managed to find space inside the box before firing his shot past the impressive Purvis; giving Consett the lead late on.

And try as they might, Marc’s team couldn’t fashion another chance on goal; meaning that their dreams of an FA Cup run were going to have to wait for one more year.

Consett AFC starting 11: Kyle Hayes, Nick Green, Darren Holden, Matty Slocombe, Arjun Purewal, Ross Wilkinson (Ryan McKinnon 63), Aksel Juul (Danny Craggs 75), Calvin Smith, Michael Sweet, Luke Carr, Michael Mackay (Josh Gray 84). Yellow cards: Aksel Juul 73, Matty Slocombe 77. Unused substitutes: Ross Coombe, Adam Male, Nathan Lawrence, Nick Cassidy.

North Shields starting 11: Greg Purvis, Jack Donnison, Jordan Summerly, Kieren Aplin (Cam Cunningham 91), Liam McNamara, Kevin Hughes, Lewis Suddick, Craig Spooner, Gareth Bainbridge (Ben Sampson 74), Ryan Carr, Gary Ormston (Ben Richardson 60). Yellow cards: Liam McNamara 58, Kieren Aplin 85, Craig Spooner 91. Unused substitutes: Dan Lister, Drew Eastlake, Paul Robinson, Jack Cooper.

Attendance: 292. Referee: James Unwin.