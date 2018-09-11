Comfortable victory for Robins

Penrith 0-3 North Shields

North Shields returned from Cumbria with all three points following a 3-0 away win over Penrith on Saturday.

A dominant first half performance was capped off by two brilliant goals just before the interval, one from Gary Ormston and the other from debutant Bobby Taylor.

The Robins then added a third midway through the second half when Gary Day was in the right place at the right time to stroke the ball home.

Ormston broke the deadlock in the 40th minute when he struck a curled shot into the net from the edge of the box after the ball broke to him.

And two minutes later it was 2-0 when Taylor weaved his way through the home defence before slotting into the corner.

Day then smashed the third in the 55th minute to complete the scoring.