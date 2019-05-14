Cullercoats promoted to Alliance Premier

On Saturday Cullercoats seniors entertained Felling Magpies in their final Northern Alliance First Division game, knowing that a win would seal second place and promotion to the Northern Alliance Premier Division.

Chrissy Connor converted a cross from full-back Simon Wilson to open the scoring after 20 minutes.. Phil Smith then finished well on 36 minutes to double the advantage and just before half-time captain Carl Patterson netted aftrer a solo run to make it 3-0 at the break.

Cullercoats missed a string of good chances in the second half, before Simon Wilson wrapped things up on 83 minutes with a driven shot to make the final score 4-0, and trigger the celebrations.

The result added to Cullercoats Combination Cup success last month.