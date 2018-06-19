Double awards for ’Main duo

Percy Main Amateurs tied up the 2017-18 season and held their annual presentation evening in the adjacent cricket club bar last Friday and there were double awards won by Kieran Tubman and Jake Forster.

Tony Short, MD of the club’s main sponsor ADS-Aircon was on hand to present the awards and firstly, there were acknowledgments to the playing squad for their efforts both on and off the pitch during the season, the club’s committee for their sterling work behind the scenes, the outgoing management team of Richard Nugent and Danny Nelson and Steve Hurd who had taken over team affairs, earlier in the season.

There were non playing awards for Pat McHugh and Julie Hurd for their unstinting efforts during the course of the season in so many ways.

Steve Hurd outlined his reasons for taking on the helm of the side and his ambitions for the future, he praised the committee and presented Tubman with the Managers Player for his performances and commitment through the season. Forward Paul Collinson, hit 13 goals from 13 games after he joined the club mid season and received the Top goal scorer trophy.

19 year old Forster, narrowly edged Marcus McCreedy and Joe Rowan for the Young Player award. He was an almost ever present and registered a string of impressive performances, which had netted him 12 goals from the side’s midfield and Forster also scooped the Players Player, recognised by a vote from his Percy Main team mates.

The Norman Rodgerson Supporters Player of the Year was won by Tubman, who had completed his second full season at Purvis Park and impressed in both midfield and defence, with a high number of votes, which were still being cast a few days before the Presentation evening.

The overall Player of the Year was won by Robert Hamilton, a former Walker Central midfielder who never gave less than 100% earning a string of ‘man of the match’ accolades during the past season and had even played in goal, when not fully fit during his side’s final away game against Killingworth Town in May.