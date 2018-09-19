Dunn nets late winner for Delaval over Percy

Percy Main Ams 3-4 Seaton Delaval

Paul Dunn emerged as the hero of the hour for Seaton Delaval as they beat Percy Main 4-3 on Saturday.

Dunn netted an 89th minute winner to give Delaval the victory over opponents who had led twice during the course of the match.

Delaval took the lead after only 30 seconds through Liam Davison, but on eight minutes Percy drew level through a Robert Hamilton header.

Percy went in front on 20 minutes through Walker, but the visitors equalised at 2-2 after Sam Johnston beat the offside trap.

A Laws penalty made it 3-2 at the break, but in the second half Dunn headed an equaliser for 3-3. The game looked to be heading for extra-time before Dunn popped up with the winner.