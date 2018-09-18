Extra-time agony for Whitley in FA Vase

Whickham 2-1 Whitley Bay

(After extra-time)

Whitley’s recent good form deserted them as they suffered an early exit from this season’s FA Vase, beaten by an unfortunate own goal in extra time at Whickham.

Making their first ever visit to The Glebe ground, they failed to come to terms with a difficult sloping playing surface and were a pale shadow of the side that only seven days earlier had created one of the upsets of the FA Cup in beating Whitby Town at Hillheads.

This game brought together two former Vase winners, Whickham having been the first north east side to lift the trophy back in 1981 and despite having been promoted this season to the Northern League First Division they came into the game as clear underdogs.

Whitley made the initial breakthrough in the 41st minute when Jack Foalle drilled the ball home from eight yards out after Ollie Martin broke down the left and cut the ball across goal.

But Whickham equalised before half time when Dale Burrell seized on a loose ball in the Bay half and advanced to the edge of the box before unleashing a tremendous shot that flew into the top corner of the net leaving Flynn helpless.

The second half developed in to a largely scrappy affair with neither side creating much and passes frequently going astray.

It ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and the game went to extra-time, where the winning goal was scored two minutes before the end of the first period. Mole crossed up the slope from the Whickham left into the Bay goalmouth, the ball hit defender Luke Taylor and crept into the net at the near post.

*Whitley Bay are one of just three Northern League sides still in the Emirates FA Cup and on Saturday they travel to Altrincham in the 2nd Qualifying Round of the competition.

Underdogs in the last round, Whitley overcame Whitby Town at Hillheads but this will be an even sterner test when they take on the National League North side in Greater Manchester.

Whitley will be backed by a large number of fans, a Supporters’ Club coach filling up within a few days of the draw being announced.

Should the scores be level after 90 minutes, there will be a replay at Hillheads on Tuesday evening.