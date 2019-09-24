First away win for Robins
Penrith 0North Shields 3North Shields secured their first away win of the season as goals from Cam Cunningham, Scott McCarthy and Kyle Patton saw the Robins to a comfortable 3-0 win over struggling Penrith.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 11:05 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 11:21 am
Cunningham’s goal on the stroke of half time gave the Robins a deserved lead at the break.
Substitutes McCarthy and Patton heaped more misery on the Bonny Blues with well-taken strikes midway through the second period.
And with Penrith rarely threatening to score, the Robins comfortably held on for all three points.
On Saturday North Shields (12th in the Northern League table), will face seventh-placed Billingham Town at home, kick-off 3pm.