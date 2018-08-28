First win of season for Robins

North Shields 3

The Robins finally earned their first victory of the season as they overcame a talented Stockton Town side 3-2.

Despite a slow start, goals for Jack Cooper and Craig Spooner gave a dominant Shields side a two goal lead going into the halftime break.

Cooper scored with a shot from outside the box whilst Spooner netted with a first time volley following a cushion header from Paul Robinson.

Straight from the restart, Michael Roberts pulled a goal back to give the visitors a foothold into the game.

However, with nine minutes left in the game, Gary Day scored his second goal in two games when he capitalised on a spill from the goalkeeper and passed the ball home from close range.

And despite a late goal for Roberts, the Robins were able to hold on for the three points.