Flynn a double winner with Bay

Tom Flynn picked up two awards when Whitley Bay Football Club made their annual end of season presentations on Monday.

The Bay goalkeeper who has played more than 100 games for the club, was named Player of the Year and was voted by his team mates as Players Player of the Year. The Supporters Club Player of the Year award was won by Peter Glen-Ravenhill while Tom Potter picked up the Golden Boot as top scorer with 16. Aiden Haley was voted Young Player of the Year

Tom Flynn receives the Player of the Year award from Club chairman Paul McIlduff.