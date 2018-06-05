Football club aim for new extension

A local grassroots football club is appealing to North East businesses to help fund a much-needed extension to accommodate its phenomenal growth and increasingly important role in the community.

Newcastle East End Football Club needs £125,000 to build an 84sqm single-storey clubhouse extension, which will be used to house voluntary organisations through the day and the club’s 500+ members at evenings and weekends. It’s already secured half of this money from the Football Foundation but needs to find the rest from charity fundraising.

The club is inviting local people to come and see its plans for the new facility, which will be on display in the evenings from 6pm-7.30pm during week commencing June 12.

Since Charlie Scott and son Kelly took over the Club’s management in 1995, Newcastle East End FC has grown to become one of the most successful grassroots clubs in the UK with its 42 teams repeatedly winning grassroots tournaments across the region and nationally. Its U16s team has just scooped the National Junior Premier League title.

The club plays a vital role in the Walkergate community, where it’s based. As one of the most deprived wards in Newcastle, Walkergate’s community facilities are crucial and Newcastle East End FC is widely used by local people for both sporting and social activities.

Club Chairman, Kelly Scott, said: “For years Newcastle East End has been giving something to the local community, bringing people in the area together. Everyone who works here is a volunteer and freely gives enormous amounts of their time and energy to supporting the players and have helped make the club the success it is today.

“But now after years of giving, we are asking the local community if they can see it in their hearts to give something back to us. We are bursting at the seams and an extension could provide another vital community facility used by voluntary organisations.

To find out more contact eastend96@aol.com