Four return for another season with the Robins

Midfielders David Hall and Paul Robinson, goalkeeper Greg Purvis and striker Gary Day have all agreed to stay for the 2019/20 season.

David Hall joined the club last season from Whitley Bay and instantly made that central midfield spot his own. He is a highly talented player who will be an important piece of the Robins team. Slight injuries hampered him at times last season but a fully fit David Hall gives the Robins the edge in midfield.

The retention of Paul Robinson was an important part of the Robins summer business. Any North Shields fan will tell you that Paul’s performances last season were crucial in our run the the Northumberland Senior Cup Final. The experienced midfielder will no doubt have an important part to play this season, hopefully by scoring more world class goals!

Greg Purvis has also agreed to remain a part of the North Shields team and the club are delighted. Greg put in some outstanding performances in goal last season and certainly wasn’t afraid to throw his body on the line, as proved against Newcastle Benfield in the Senior Cup quarter final.

Having both Greg and Michael signed up for next season means North Shields have two of the best goalkeepers in the league.

The Robins are also delighted that Gary Day has signed on for another season with the club.

He finished second behind Ryan Carr for the top goalscorer honour last season and once he gets started, he is almost unstoppable. Gary played a vital part in our Senior Cup run as it was his goal which separated ourselves and West Allotment Celtic in the semi.

He suffered a nasty injury against Morpeth Town in the final but once he is back to full fitness, he hopes to be back amongst the goals.

Their return follows the arrival of new signing Wayne Buchanan and another two new faces in the shape of striker Kyle Patton and defender Rhys Williams