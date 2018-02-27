Gowens named as new Bay manager

Following the departure of Marc Nash and his management team last week, Whitley Bay FC have appointed Andy Gowens as manager until the end of the season.

A commanding centre half, Andy made almost 350 appearances for the club in the 1980’s and 90’s and as manager he led Whitley to their first FA Vase success at Villa Park in 2002.

In making their appointment, the Board of Directors also announced that Andy will be assisted by Mick Mulhern, a highly experienced coach and former manager of Sunderland Ladies when they reached the FA Womens Super League 1.

Mick was later the assistant manager of the England Womens Under 23 side and more recently was head of coaching and development at Jarrow Roofing.

Gowens was clearly delighted to be returning to Hillheads. “I’m over the moon to be back at Whitley Bay, it feels like I’m coming home. Marc, Woody and Chris did a great job while they were here and now it’s full steam ahead! I’m really looking forward it.”

Weather permitting, Andy’s first game back in charge of the club will be at third top West Auckland on Saturday.

Club chairman Paul McIlduff said it was with ‘much disappointment’ that Nash and his team had left to join neighbours North Shields.

Their move had been promted by the resignation of North Shields manager Brian Smith last Monday.

McIlduff had tried to mpersuade them to stay but had been unsuccessful in his efforts.

Such was the demand for the position that within two days the club had received 12 applications to fill the role.

Whitley began life after the departure of Nash and co with a 0-2 home defeat at the hands of Seaham Rwed Star on Saturday.

Caretaker boss Gavin Hattrick only bhad a few days to prepare the squad.

They were caught cold, falling behind to the opening goal after only four minutes, scored by Codie Howe, with a looping header.

Whitley pressed for an equaliser throughout, but they were caught on the counter attack in second half stoppage time when Tom Scott added a second for Seaham.