Hard fought point for Robins

Whickham 1-1 North Shields

North Shields had to settle for a point from a 1-1 away draw at Whickham on Saturday.

In what was a tightly contested match, the Robins made a bright start and Ryan Carr gave them a 12th minute lead with a shot from the edge of the box, which their early play deserved.

Almost immediately, Whickham had a chance to level, but Matty Pattison’s effort skimmed the outside of a post. Shields keeper Greg Purvis then mad to make a brilliant save with his feet to thwart the hosts further.

Carr almost got a second just before half-time, whilst Whickham broke and fired over the bar.

Whickham finally managed to equalise in the 54th minute when Doninger headed past Purvis.

Robins pressed for a winner with Day forcing a fine save from the home keeper, but there was no way through.