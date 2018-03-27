Harmison hat-trick was in vain

North Shields 3-4 Newcastle Benfield

Ben Harmison’s hat-trick wasn’t enough for North Shields as Scott McCarthy’s last minute goal saw Newcastle Benfield win 4-3.

Benfield took the lead in the first half through former Robin Jack Devlin, but Harmison pulled Shields level soon after.

Paul Brayson restored Benfield’s lead before half time with Jake Orrell putting the visitors two goals up midway through the second half.

Shields looked to have bagged a point after two late goals from Harmison, including a penalty, but McCarthy scored with virtually the last kick of the game to win the points for Benfield.

Shields currently sit sixth in Northern League Division 1 with 58 points.

Last night (Wednesday) they were due to take on Billingham Synthonia, and on Friday they face Whitley Bay (away) in the local derby.