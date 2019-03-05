Haslam appointed new boss at Bay

Whitley Bay have appointed Nathan Haslam as their new manager. The former Marske United head coach has proven management skills and was the unanimous choice of the Club’s directors from a strong field of 28 applicants.

Haslam, who is aged 38, comes originally from Teesside but has lived in Whitley Bay for the last nine years.

He was head coach at Marske when they won the Northern League championship in 2013/14 and as Bay fans will remember, Marske went on to complete the League and Cup double by beating Whitley after extra time in the League Cup Final at St James’ Park. In the same season, Marske reached the FA Cup 4th Qualifying Round, a feat Haslam achieved three years later when head coach at Bishop Auckland. In his time at Heritage Park, he helped lift a struggling Two Blues side to a highly respectable sixth position during the 2016/17 season.