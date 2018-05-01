Heavy defeat for fatigued ’Bay

West Auckland 5-0 Whitley Bay

Whitley Bay suffered a heavy defeat when they travelled to take on West Auckland on Saturday.

It was the club’s fourth game in eight days and not surprisingly the players were weary.

Whitley also had eight players either injured or unavailable, so it was a depleted squad who took to the field.

They traioled 2-0 at half-time and conceded another three in the second half.

Michael bell went closest for the visitors when he saw a shot come back off a post.

Manager Andy Gowens said afterwards: “It was a harsh scoreline, but we were fatigued at the end.”

Whitley Bay will now play their final game of the season on Bank Holiday Monday when they face Newcastle Benfield at Hillheads 9ko 1pm). The game will be followed by the end of season presentations.