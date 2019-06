Goalkeeper Dan Lister has agreed a new deal to remain with Whitley Bay FC for the 2019-20 season.

Lister rejoined the club in March and produced some impressive performances.

Manager Nathan Haslam said: “Dan has shown a great attitude and I’m delighted that he will be staying with us.”

Lister’s decision to stay at Hillheads follows on from the signing of defender Thomas Bott who was previously with the club in 2014.