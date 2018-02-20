Kempster signs for York City

Whitley Bay’s Alex Kempster has signed for National League North side York City.

The 22 year old has been attracting interest from a number of higher ranked sides and recently spent a week on trial at League Two club Port Vale. Last week he was offered a trial at York City and scored a hat-trick for their reserve side in a Central League game.

Following this eye catching performance he was immediately offered professional terms with the Minstermen.

Kempster, who lives in Whitley Bay, progressed through the Reserves side and made his full first team debut in October 2013 at the aged of 18. He quickly established himself in the first team and for the past four and a half years he has been a key member of the squad.

Kempster, who has regularly captained the side this season, made 208 appearances and scored 54 goals.