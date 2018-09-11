Last gasp winner for Bay in FA Cup

Whitley Bay 1-0 Whitby

In a dramatic climax to a gripping cup tie, Whitley scored an 89th minute winner to produce one of the upsets of the round as they knocked Evo-Stik Premier Division side Whitby Town out of the FA Cup in the First Qualifying Round.

The Yorkshire club, ranked two divisions above Whitley in the football pyramid, arrived at Hillheads in excellent form and as firm favourites but the bumper crowd of 680 fans were treated to an epic cup tie in which it was the battling underdogs who emerged victorious.

There were chances at both ends in the first half but neither side could find a way through and at half-time the teams turned around at 0-0.

Straight from kick-off at the start of the second half Jack Foalle got an attempt on target but the effort was saved.

Foalle had another effort blocked as both sides stepped up the pressure in search of the vital breakthrough.

A key moment in the game came with 75 minutes on the clock when Olly Martin was deemed to have tripped Mondal just inside the box and referee Samuel Ross pointed to the spot and cautioned the Bay youngster.

Hopson confidently stepped forward to take the penalty but he was denied by Flynn who made a tremendous diving save, pushing the ball away with strong hands. Moments later, frustration seemed to get the better of Sukar who received a second booking and a consequent red card.

These two incidents going in their favour boosted Whitley, and they attacked with increased vigour.

Callum Anderson sent a glancing header from Cooper’s cross narrowly wide then with five minutes remaining, Glen-Ravenhill played a corner short to substitute Lewis Walton, whose cross was headed wide by fellow sub Stephen Ramsey.

It was looking increasingly like a replay would be required, but then, in the 89th minute, Glen-Ravenhill made a foraging run down the left and on this occasion managed to get behind the Whitby defence before delivering a perfect cross to the edge of the six yard box where Foalle came in and headed powerfully past McHugh to spark scenes of jubilation both on and off the pitch.