Main lose to Chemfica

Chemfica 2Percy Main 0Percy Main suffered a 2-0 away defeat at the hands of Newcastle Chemfica in the Northern Alliance Premier Division on Saturday.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:57 am
The defeat made it four wins and four losses for Main, who now sit seventh in the league table on 12 points.
This weekend they take on Blyth Town at home in another Premier Division fixture. Blyth have only lost one of their eight league games and are third with 19 points.