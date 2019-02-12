McFarlane spot on for Bay in cup win

cliffe 1-2 Whitley Bay

There was little to choose between the sides in the two league games this season, both ending in draws, and the teams once again battled out a well matched contest.

Andrei Ardelean gave Whitley a 31st minute lead with his 10th goal of the season following good approach work from Peter Glen-Ravenhill and Luke Salmon.

The home side had more of the game after the interval and Jermaine Metz equalised from close range just past the hour mark.

It was looking as if the game would go to a penalty shoot out but Whitley kept battling away and in the second minute of added time, Ryan Redford was brought down by Aycliffe keeper James Winter as he burst through on the left side of the box. Referee Chris Keightley pointed to the spot and McFarlane sent Winter the wrong way with a well executed penalty.

Less than 60 seconds later the final whistle was blown and Whitley could celebrate a place in the last four of the competition.

Whitley Bay 0

Stockton 2

Two second-half goals earned in-form Stockton Town their fifth consecutive victory on a very windy afternoon at Hillheads on Saturday.

Both sides struggled to cope with the extremely difficult conditions in the first half when there was barely a shot on target, and it was hardly surprising that the game remained goaless at the interval.

With the wind gradually easing after the restart, the visitors showed more composure and they took the lead in the 52nd minute when Mikey Roberts headed home from a right-wing corner after the Bay defence failed to cut out the flag kick.

On the hour mark, a nasty challenge on McFarlane left the Bay defender requiring treatment and earned Mohammed a caution.

Five minutes later, Whitley might have equalised but Anchors’ skipper Adam Nicholson made a goal line clearance to keep out a close range shot from Peter Glen-Ravenhill.

The visitors secured the victory in the 71st minute when poor defending allowed Roberts space to turn and drive a low shot past Logan.