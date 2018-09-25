New Hartley net dozen to sink Horden at home

New Hartley 12-2 Horden CW

New Hartley Juniors made it five out of five with a convincing 12-2 victory over Horden’s youth side .

Will Jenkins opened the scoring on 15 minutes and Hartley were awarded two penalties within minutes and striker Marcus Giles netted them both. Giles then bagged another two to make it 5-0 at the break and four for him.

Straight after the restart sub Jamie Clarke made it six with his first touch of the game then added another to make it 7-0.

Winger Will McCamley made it eight with Clark completing his hat-trick to make it 9-0. Horden pulled one back to make it 9-1 before Tom Hizzett made it 10-1. Will Jenkins then got his second from the spot and Clarke got his fourth of the game to make it 12-1 before Horden netted again.