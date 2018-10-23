One in and two out for Robins

It’s been all change at North Shields FC over the past week with two players leaving and another returning.

Leaving the club is Matty Cornish, who has joined Consett, and goalkeeper Daniel Lister, who has joined Whickham.Returning is a former fans’ favourite, Michael Robinson.

A statement issued by bthe club said they were ‘delighted’ to have Robbo back in their squad.

He will now team up with his brother, Paul, who is a key member of the Robins’ set-up, and he will be looking to add to the three goals he has scored for the club previously.

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed the departure of Cornish to Northern League Division 1 side Consett.

Cornish joined North Shields in March 2018 from Whitley Bay and went on to make 15 appearances and scored two goals for the Robins.

Manager Marc Nash said: “Matty has unfortunately had to leave the club due to personal circumstances around his University commitments both academic and sporting.

“This certainly was not a footballing decision and we understand his need to maybe play closer to his home.

“We would like to thank Matty for his time at North Shields and wish him luck as he moves to Consett.”

Lister joined North Shields from South Shields in the summer, having previously played at Whitley Bay and Birtley Town.

On Friday, North Shields went down 3-1 at home to West Allotment Celtic in a friendly.

After a closely contested first half, during which time Ryan Carr saw a shot bounce off the underside of the crossbar, the hosts took the lead early in the second half when Gary Day smashed home a close range shot.

But Celtic stepped it up for a spell and they went on to net three goals in a 14 minute spell which effectively killed off Shields.

Despite the Robins pressing hard towards the end, when they hit the crossbar, they were unable to claw back the deficit.

* North Shields U18s booked their place in the first round proper of the FA Youth Cup after defeating AFC Fylde U18s 2-1.

Ben Gaffney scored a penalty early in the second half with Antonio Agostinho netting a second before Fylde pulled a goal back.