Patton the last gasp hero for ’Bay

Ryhope CW 2-3 Whitley Bay

Kyle Patton emerged as the last gasp hero for Whitley Bay as they won a five goal thriller against Ryhope on Saturday.

Patton struck in the 90th minute to seal all three points for the visitors who had twice led earlier in the match at 0-1 and 1-2.

After a quiet opening the first chance of the game fell to home player Ellis who tried to go around keeper Flynn.

Flynn then saved well from Weirs before Kempster got in at the other end, forcing a good save from the home keeper.

The deadlock was broken in first half injury time when Walker collected the ball out wide on the left. He mis-kicked a cross, but somehow it found its way into the net to give the visitors the lead at the break.

It took Ryhope only five minutes into the second half to draw level, however, when Ellis headed in from a cross on the right.

But five minutes later Bay retook the lead when after a good move, Potter cut in from the right and found the net with a lovely curling shot which beat keeper Ball hands down.

Play was swinging from end to end and on the hour mark the home side drew level for a second time when a cross was taken down by Braithwaite who poked it past Flynn for 2-2.

At this stage Whitley were starting to give the ball away too easily but on 68 minutes they had a big shout for a penalty. Potter crossed and Patton slid in at the back post, but the effort was blocked on the line. There were strong appeals from the visiting players but these were waved aside by the referee.

Patton then headed just wide as Bay started to dominate, and Cornish drove forward before Potter poked an effort wide.

Johnston was then unlucky when he saw a first time shot rebound off the crossbar in the 78th minute.

The game looked to be petering out to a draw, which would have been a fair result, when Patton popped up to net the last minute winner.

There was a bit of a scramble in the box and the ball fell to Anderson, who did well to bring it down. He played in Patton who finished well through a crowd of players.

Ryhope will feel hard done by, but Bat have seen games go against them this season they have deserved to win, so will take this victory and move on.