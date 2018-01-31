Penalty shoot-out exit for Whitley Bay

Whitley Bay 0-0 Penrith

(Penrith won 4-3 on penalties)

Whitley Bay suffered the agony of defeat in a penalty shoot-out after their Northern League Cup 3rd Round tie against Penrith ended goal less.

The highlights of a quiet first half came when Aiden Haley’s powerful 20 yard shot was pushed over the bar, then in the final minute when Bay striker Scott Jasper attempted an overhead kick which struck the base of the post. Penrith’s best effort came when a shot from Murray Jones was pushed round the post by Tom Flynn.

The game livened up after the interval with Whitley posing more of a threat. Chris Salmon had a 20 yard shot saved then Jasper got a header on target. Moynan wasted an excellent chance for Penrith when he side footed wide from in front of goal. Thirteen minutes from time Jasper played Charmey through on goal but he was denied by a fine save from keeper Stuart Dixon. Alex Kempster then struck the top of the bar with a 20 yard shot that left the keeper beaten. Four minutes later Tom Potter’s cross was flicked goalwards by Kempster but the ball struck the post, rebounding into the path of Kyle Patton barely six yards out but with the goal at his mercy he crashed the ball high over the bar. A foul on the edge of the box gave Whitley one final chance but Matty Cornish struck the free kick over the bar.

The game went straight to penalties and the sides remained tied at 3-3 after both had taken five penalties, with Alex Kempster, Matty Cornish and Callum Anderson scoring for Whitley. Penrith scored from their sixth penalty but Bay’s Jack Walker saw his attempt saved by Dixon so it was the Cumbrians who emerged victorious and progressed to the quarter finals.

By a remarkable coincidence, this was the identical score to the one when the sides met in the semi final of the League Cup nine years ago.

WHITLEY BAY: Flynn, Salmon, Walker, Haley, Summers, Anderson, Potter, Charmey, Jasper(Patton 78mins) Brooks(Cornish 89mins), Kempster