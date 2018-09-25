Percy lose seven goal cup thriller

Percy Main 3-4 Forest Hall

For the second week in succession, Percy Main were on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline, although this time extra time was needed, before Forest Hall eventually prevailed to put The Main out of the League Cup at the first round stage.

Last weekend, Paul Dunn netted an 89th minute winner against The Main, to edge home for Seaton Delaval in the Challenge cup, while this time around Marc Atkinson scored for Forest Hall at exactly the same stage, to level things at 2-2 and take the game into extra time.

Percy Main had been 2-0 up, only 20 minutes earlier, but undoubtedly the visitors finished the fitter and stronger and deserved their cup passage.

Just past the quarter hour mark, Adam Green headed over from Ryan Laws left wing centre, before Percy Main took the lead 22 minutes in, as Green crossed for Jack Armstrong who headed home.

The nearest Forest Hall came to an equaliser during the first period, came as Aaron Wright’s well delivered free kick, was glanced inches the wrong side of the post by Pinchen, minutes before half time.

Both goalkeepers, who hadn’t previously had too much to do, distinguished themselves after the interval as Rodgerson saved well from Marshall and Jonny Storey tested Ian Todd at the other end.

On 68 minutes, Percy doubled their lead as Robert Hamilton intercepted a kick out by Todd and quickly played in Ryan Richardson, who went on to finish well. But the two goal cushion was to last only eight minutes as Pinchen fired home a free kick from out wide of the angle which went in off the far post.

Atkinsonthen converted a deep free kick from the right to restore parity at 2-2.

The visitors went ahead for the first time just after the start of extra time as Thompson’s effort was parried by Rodgerson and the un watched Pinchen was left with the simplest of tasks to slot the ball home into an empty net.

Richardson scored his second for Percy Main to pull his side level once more, but Joe Thompson was to have the final say on 106 minutes for the visitors as he converted a cross by Allan Connor to secure the victory..