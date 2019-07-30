Percy Main AFC rue missed chances in trophy match

Gary Hull Memorial Trophy.

Last Saturday, The Main – short of around ten key players – gave a good account of themselves in the match, despite going down to a 4-0 reverse against visitors Heaton Stannington, who play their football a division higher than their hosts and will be expecting to push for promotion at the end of the season.

Joe Blackbourne, Regan Patterson, Joe Kerridge and Thibault Charmey netted for Heaton.

The Main made the visitors work hard, with Chris Laidlaw and Mark McDonnell both going close for the home side with attempts on the visitors goal in each half, which on another day might have yielded more, while Dan Souter made a great headed clearance from his own goal line during the second half.

Once again, a good crowd saw the match played in great spirit. The trophy and medals were presented post match by the Hull family and the game was a fitting tribute to the former Main treasurer.

Northern Alliance Premier division side Percy Main Amateurs are celebrating 100 years of existence after the club was formed – or maybe reformed as the case may be, the history books prove inconclusive.

As part of the centenary celebrations, the club will host 'A night with the Legends' on Saturday, August 31, in the adjacent cricket club bar.

The evening is open to all former players, supporters, managers, coaches, sponsors or anybody who has had a link or past affiliation with the club and will comprise of live music, a pie and pea supper, auction, raffles, and more, with all proceeds being driven towards the club's hoped for pavilion demolition and rebuild.

Tickets for the function are £10 each and are on sale from Saturday's home friendly against Whitburn (kick off 2.30pm) or contact Jon on 07958 250701.