Percy Main hope for break in weather

Percy Main Amateurs will hope that the weather holds up this week as they entertain Northbank Carlisle at Purvis Park on Saturday, in a Northern Alliance Premier Division game, which will kick off at 2pm.

The Main, posted a 2-0 win in the corresponding game last season thanks to counters by Sam Thompson and Rob Watson and currently sit four points better off that Northbank, having played a game more.

Last weekend’s scheduled game at Shankhouse was postponed on the morning of the match, along with the bulk of the league’s games, due to an ice bound pitch and was the Main’s fourth this season to fall foul of the weather.

Indeed The Main have played only twice since the end of November, with both of those games taking place after the New Year. Supporters were treated to a couple of entertaining games as a point was gained in a 2-2 home draw with Gateshead FC ‘A’’ and a week later Ashington Colliers were beaten 4-3 in an exciting encounter, also at Purvis Park in which The Main had been 3-0 up at half time.

Goals at both ends have been a feature of this season and it was the seventh time that the side had figured in a game which had resulted in seven goals or more being scored and on this occasion Percy Main were indebted to a brace from Jake Forster, who took his tally to eight for the season to become the sides top scorer, a strike from recent signing from Blyth Spartans, Ben Senior and a second half penalty taken by Paul Collinson.

Next week, Percy Main will travel to Shankhouse, before hosting Whitley Bay ‘A’ in the semi final of the Northumberland Senior Benevolent Bowl on Saturday February 10th, details on the club’s website.