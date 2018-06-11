Presentation night and pre-season fixtures for Percy Main FC

On Friday evening, Northern Alliance premier division side Percy Main Amateurs, who secured a mid-table finish at the end of last season, will host their annual presentation in Percy Main Cricket Club bar, which will be open from 7pm.

Playing awards will include the Norman Rodgerson Supporters’ Player of the Year in memory of the late committee member and supporter, whose son Bob serves on the committee and grandson Rob who plays for the club, young player, players’ player, manager’s player and overall player of the year, will also be contested.

Club president Ronnie Robinson, who played for Main for 10 seasons from 1949, will be in attendance and the awards will be presented by Tony Short from ADS-Aircon, the club’s main sponsor.

All are welcome.

Pre-season training will commence on Saturday, June 30, and Percy Main have a series of varied and testing games prior to the 2018-19 season.

First up on Monday, July 9, is a trip to Northern League second division side Esh Winning, being played at North Durham College, while Saturday, July 14, will see near neighbours North Shields visit Purvis Park for the annual Gary Hull Memorial Trophy match, the game now in its 16th consecutive year.

South of Scotland League side Lochar Thistle are next to make up the opposition for another home game seven days later, which will be followed by the short trip to Monkchester Road as Main face Walker Central on July 28.

Percy Main then travel to Blyth AFC on August 1 and round things up with an away game at Red Row on August 4.