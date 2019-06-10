Presentation time for Percy Main footballers

Percy Main Amateurs held their annual Presentation and awards evening in the adjoining cricket club on Saturday night, which was well attended by players, staff and supporters alike.

Among those in attendance were 86 year old club President, Ronnie Robinson, who had represented The Main and Northumberland county with distinction for 10 seasons, from 1949 and was still a keen supporter of the club along with Tony Short, Managing Director of main sponsor ADS-Aircon, who had agreed to continue to back Percy Main AFC for the fifth successive season.

Team manager Steve Hurd was acknowledged for his sterling efforts in sometimes difficult circumstances on behalf of the playing side, while his unstinting and often unseen efforts in many different ways behind the scenes to assist the running of the club, also drew acclaim. Pat McHugh and Julie Hurd also received plaudits for their continuous and essential, work behind the scenes to maintain and develop football at Purvis Park.

There were appearance shields presented to Rob Watson, Ant Ridley and Ryan Laws for figuring in over 100 competitive games for Percy Main, while goalkeeper Rob Rodgerson who first signed for the club in 1999 and made his 300th appearance towards the end of the 2018-19 season, was also honoured.

The Young Player of the Year award, went to Dan Souter who joined The Main in a mid season switch from North Shields Athletic and his performances fully merited his winning vote, while the Norman Rodgerson Supporters Player of the year went to Mark McDonnell, a midfielder in his first season at The Main, who topped the 'assists' chart.

Steve Hurd presented the Manager’s Player of the Year to McDonnell, for his second award of the night, narrowly beating Adam Green for the accolade and the Top goalscorer trophy went to Paul Collinson for the second successive season. Collinson had scored 10 goals from 10 games since his return from FC United of Newcastle.

Kieran Tubman a committed defender, who had just completed his third season at Purvis Park, won both the Players Player of the Year and Overall Player