Robins blow Benfield away

Newcastle Benfield 2-4 North Shields

The Robins put in a fantastic performance as four well-worked goals saw them to a comfortable victory at Newcastle Benfield on Saturday.

After a dominant start, Shields were able to enter the break 2-1 up after fine strikes from Gary Day and Ryan Carr.

The dominance continued as Cam Cunningham and a second for Carr gave the Robins a three-goal advantage.

And despite a late consolation from Paul Brayson, the visitors held on for an impressive three points.

The game was played in windy conditions, but Robins always looked the more dominant force and they thoroughly deserved their victory which maintains their fourth place in the Northern League Division 1 table on 48 points.

This Saturday (February 16) they are home to Seaham Red Star.