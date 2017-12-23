Robins enjoy some festive cheer

North Shields 3-0 Washington

North Shields made it a merry Christmas for their supporters with a convincing 3-0 home win over Washington in the Ebac Northern League on Saturday.

Ben Harmison narrowly headed over in the opening minutes, but it was Dean Holmes who gave the Robins the lead after ten minutes who lashed home after a cross was brought down by Harmison.

the second goal came on 21 minutes when Lee Mason found the net, turning and firing home from close range.

Washington were then reduced to ten men when Matty Parker was shown a straight red card, and Shields used the numerical advantage to go 3-0 up in 41 minutes when Harmison scored after a clever free kick.

In the second half it was 10 v 10 after Shields’ McFarlane was shown a second yellow, but there was no further scoring.