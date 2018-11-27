Robins hit for six by Consett

Consett 6-3 North Shields

The Robins were on the wrong side of a goalfest as league leaders Consett AFC ran out 6-3 winners in what was actually an evenly fought contest.

Two first-half goals from Callum Johnston were not enough for the Robins as goals from Luke Carr, Daniel Craggs, David Dowson and Nicholas Cassidy gave the hosts a two goal lead.

A goal midway through the second half from Curtis Coppen, following a well struck cross, gave Shields a route back into the game.

However, goals from Craggs and Calvin Smith opened up the gap once more and with the weather deteriorating, the Robins couldn’t find their way back.

* Last night (Wednesday, November 28) North Shields were due to face north east rivals Gateshead at home in a challenging National League match.