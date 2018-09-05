Robins knocked out of FA Vase

North Shields 1-2 Consett

North Shields were knocked out of the FA Vase when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Consett on Saturday.

An early goal for Michael Sweet gave the Steelmen a foothold in the game after an effort from Robins’ Paul Robinson was ruled out.

The impressive Craig Spooner deservedly got North Shields back on level terms when he effort took a slight deflection before nestling in the bottom corner of the net.

But only a few minutes later Arjun Purewal was on hand to sent the visitors through to the next round when he tapped in at the near post.

Meanwhile, North Shields have completed the signing of David Hall, who has made the switch from local rivals Whitley Bay.

On signing Hall said he had been persuaded to make the move after seeing the quality of the Robins’ squad.