Robins miss out in Senior Cup

North Shields 1-2 Morpeth Town

(After extra-time)

North Shields failed in their attempt to win the Northumberland Senior Cup when they were beaten 2-1 after extra-time by Morpeth Town in the final at St James’ Park on Newcastle on Tuesday.

Liam Henderson put the Highwaymen in front just before the interval when he nodded in on the line from an inswinging corner.

In the second half, Joe Walton had a header tipped onto the crossbar, but the Robins equalised against the run of play when Craig Spooner flicked his header home with just over an hour gone.

There was nothing much between the sides for the remainder of the game, which went into extra-time, where Jack Foalle was the hero for Town when he fired home at the Leazes End after a cross was headed down to him to win the match.