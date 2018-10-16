Robins rampant in second half

Newton Aycliffe 2-4 North Shields

A stunning second half performance saw North Shields run out 4-2 winners away at Newton Aycliffe on Saturday.

A Paul Robinson goal midway through the first half cancelled out a fine early strike from Tom Gavin for the hosts.

But as the game entered the second period, goals from Gary Day after 61 minutes, Robinson, with his second of the game after 78 minutes and Craig Spooner after 86 minutes saw the Robins run away with the game.

And despite a late consolation goal by Matthew Pennal, Newton Aycliffe left it far too late and the visitors held on for an impressive win.

* Monday’s game against Ryton & Crawcrook was postponed - but North Shields have confirmed they will play a home friendly against West Allotment Celtic on Friday, October 19 with a 7.30pm kick-off.