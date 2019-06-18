Robins sign up three players

Midfielder Nick Cassidy is joined in the Robins’ dressingroom by striker Scott McCarthy and defender Ben Christensen.

Cassidy, who can also play at right back, joins after an impressive two-season spell with Consett AFC where he played a pivotal part in the Durham Challenge Cup success in 2017.

Initially he joined the Steelmen on a month’s loan from Gateshead in 2016, however, a nasty injury suffered in a League Cup game against Norton & Stockton Ancients ruled him out for the rest of that campaign.

Upon his release from the Heed at the end of that season, Consett didn’t hesitate in securing his services on a permanent basis.

McCarthy has experience of playing at a high level after coming through a Middlesbrough academy side in 2015 which at the time competed in the U21 Premier League.

He went on to score two goals in nine appearances before leaving the Boro for Bishop Auckland in 2015. He then joined Newcastle Benfield and became an important part of their first team.

Christensen is a solid and experienced defensive player who likes to get stuck in and will not shy away from a battle on the pitch.

He is comfortable playing anywhere across the defence and has often been described as having real leadership qualities.