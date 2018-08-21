Robins suffer fourth defeat

North Shields 0-2 Blyth AFC

North Shields suffered their fourth straight defeat of the season when they were beaten 0-2 at home by Blyth AFC on Saturday.

The win lifted the newly-promited Braves to the top of the Northern League table for the first time.

Two goals in the first half courtesy of Robert Taylor and Michael Chilton put the visitors in control of the match.

Robins fell behind after only six minutes when Taylor shot across the face of the goal past the outstretched Greg Purvis.

The lead was almost doubled just a few minutes later when Blyth hit the outside of a post, before another effort was cleared off the line.

Chilton doubled the advantage when he towered above the home defence to head in a second.

The defeat means North Shields have failed to register any points from four games.