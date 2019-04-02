Robinson at double for Robins

Ryhope CW 0-3 North Shields

A magnificent shot from the halfway line by Paul Robinson capped off a fine performance as North Shields beat Ryhope CW 3-0 on Saturday.

Ryan Carr’s goal early in the first half followed by a Robinson shot from just outside the area gave the Robins a half-time lead.

Despite coming under pressure in the second half the visitors kept their heads with Gary Day having an effort ruled out for offside.

And as the heavens opened, Robinson’s speculative effort from distance looped over the keeper’s head and into the net to settle the game.

Earlier in the week North Shields had taken a point from a draw with Sunderland RCA.

With three games remaining, the Robins sit eighth in the Northern League table on 52 points, just three points behind fifth.