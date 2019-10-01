Saints fight back for victory
Newcastle University A 3Willington Quay Saints 4A brilliant second half fightback from the Saints saw them gain another win in their quest for promotion after they recovered from 3-0 down to take all three points.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 12:06 pm
The Uni raced into a 3-0 lead after only half an hour, but Roiss Thirlway pulled one back before the break. In the second half Thirlway scored twice to complete his hat-trick and the winner came from a Brandon Williams penalty after he was fouled.