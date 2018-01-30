Seven points out of nine for Percy Main

Percy Main Ams 3-1 Northbank Carlisle

A resurgent Percy Main side, made it seven points from a possible nine during the opening month of 2018, with a deserved win over Northbank Carlisle at Purvis Park.

The home side had a helping hand from Northbank’s Mike Hayton who inadvertently headed Jake Forster’s right wing cross into his own net to give The Main a 27th minute lead and when the visitors Ricky James scored the goal of the game to narrow a 2-0 deficit not long into the second half, there were brief worries of a comeback from the Cumbrian’s, which thankfully were soon quashed.

Percy Main stated their intentions from the off although goalkeeper Rob Rodgerson had to be alert to snuff out the danger of a Northbank attack whilst another effort was cleared off the line.

The deadlock was broken on 27 minutes, following good work down the right by Forster, which forced the unfortunate Hayton to concede an own goal and put The Main in front.

The goal buoyed the homesters and seven minutes later Percy Main doubled their lead as Forster showed great persistence down the right and played in Thompson who slotted the ball home.

Northbank pulled a goal back in the second half when Kieran Blair’s centre into the penalty area was met by the dangerous James who volleyed home giving Rodgerson no chance.

But any thoughts of a comeback by the visitors were dashed on the hour mark, as a long throw from Armstrong on the left, helped into the area by Hamilton was steered low, into the bottom corner by Senior.

This Saturday, Percy Main travel to take on Shankhouse, 2pm KO.