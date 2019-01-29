’Shields back to winning ways

North Shields 3-1 Penrith

North Shields got back to winning ways on Saturday after goals from Jack Donnison, Gary Day and Ryan Carr saw them overcome Division One strugglers Penrith 3-1.

Efforts from Donnison, who opened the scoring after six minutes, and Day, who added a second after 30 minutes when he bundled a defender off the ball, got the Robins off to a fast start, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Carr then added a third mid-way through the second half when he pounced on a loose ball spilled by the keeper.

The poor weather then started to take its toll on the game.

And despite a consolation effort for Penrith from Grant Davidson, the Robins comfortably held on for all three points.

On Saturday (Feb 2) North Shields are away to Ryhope.