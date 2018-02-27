Shields hit back to win 11-goal thriller

North Shields 6-5 Jarrow Roofing

North Shields completed a dramatic late comeback as four goals in the last 20 minutes saw the Robins come from behind to beat Jarrow Roofing 6-5 in Marc Nash’s first game as manager.

Shields got off to a great start with Dean Holmes opening the scoring but were quickly pegged back by a Dennis Knight strike.

Nash’s side responded well, taking the lead through an own goal, but Roofing were level again shortly after through Liam Anderson.

Knight then added to his earlier goal scoring two penalties to complete his hat-trick and added his fourth on the stroke of half time for a 5-2 lead.

Substitute Gareth Bainbridge pulled a goal back for Shields with 20 minutes to go and then added a second minutes later.

Shields pulled the game level in the last minute with Holmes finding the net and the Robins weren’t done yet as Holmes smashed in a late volley to complete his hat-trick and see Shields take all three points.

There was a lot of intrigue going in to the game with Brian Smith and his coaching team having all left the club in the last week being replaced by Marc Nash and the coaching team from Whitley Bay.