’Shields lose as Bishops go nap

Bishop Auckland 5-1 North Shields

North Shields came out second best against high-flying Biship Auckland as the hosts ran out 5-1 winners.

After Christopher Winn gave the home side a 13th minute lead following a cross by Shaun Ryder, Ryan Carr’s towering header after 35 minutes was enough to draw the Robins level.

Just a few moments later, Michael Hoganson’s thunderbolt restored Bishop’s advantage and this was a lead they held until half time.

The second half saw Bishops exert their authority with three goals in the space of eight minutes to leave Shields reeling.

On 49 minutes they netted a third through Kyle Fryatt and a fourth followed just four minutes later when a cross from substitute Andrew Johnston found Ryder at the back post. The fifth was scored by Ryder with a looping volley after 56 minutes.