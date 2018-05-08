’Shields sign off season in fine style

North Shields 8-0 Seaham

Hat-tricks from Ben Harmison and Ryan Carr helped North Shields round off the season in style with an 8-0 win against Seaham Red Star at the Daren Persson Stadium.

Carr put Shields in front early on with Harmison adding two before half time.

Carr added a fourth early in the second half, before Harmison completed his hattrick for 5-0. Moments later Carr completed a hattrick of his own before Matty Cornish and Dean Holmes wrapped up the scoring.

The Robins couldn’t have got off to a much better start with Carr heading home from a corner just five minutes in.

Harmison then came close to making it 2-0, but his point-blank header was well saved by Declan Greenwood, whilst Robson headed over.

Shields continued to push and did extend the lead after 25 minutes with Harmison heading in a Ben Richardson free kick.

Seaham started to grow in to the game as the game neared half time but were dealt a blow in the 43rd minute when Dean Holmes forced a save out of Greenwood, the keeper spilled the ball and Harmison was there to add his second.

Four goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half put Shields out of sight. Carr started the run in the 48th minute after being played in by Holmes.

A minute later Holmes was involved again for the fifth, setting up Harmison who fired in for his hat-trick.

Not to be outdone, Carr completed his treble in the 53rd minute, curling a shot in to the top corner from the edge of the box.

Shields still weren’t done yet and added the seventh after 55 minutes with Cornish rifling a shot in to the top right corner.

Drew Eastlake, Kevin Hughes and Gareth Bainbridge all went close to extending Shields’ lead, but none could guide their efforts on target.

Seaham continued to look for a consolation with Jordan Harkess twice goimng close.

With just under 20 minutes to play, Dean Holmes added an eighth goal for Shields, smashing in after Greenwood’s shot had been saved.

In the closing stages, Jordan Summerly went close with a header. Kevin Hughes then tried a powerful effort from outside the box which skewed wide.