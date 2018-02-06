Shields sunk by McNeill hat-trick

North Shields 2-3 Guisborough Town

A late brace from Dan Wilson wasn’t enough for Shields as striker Mason McNeill’s hat-trick helped Guisborough to a 3-2 win.

Visitors Guisborough dominated the first-half and took the lead early on through Mason McNeill. McNeill added a second early in the second half and completed his hattrick five minutes from time.

Shields pulled a couple of late goals back through Dan Wilson which gave the Robins hope, but the visitors held on.

Shields would have been hoping to start the game quicker than last week against Stockton and could have taken the lead after just three minutes when Gareth Bainbridge went through on goal, but Jordan Nixon was equal to the striker’s effort.

Gainsborough reacted well to the early scare and dominated the early stages of the game. The visitors went straight down the other end and had a good chance to score, but Ben Hugill headed just over the bar from a freekick.

Hugill was involved again moments later, seeing his shot blocked, but the ball fell straight back to him and he threaded in McNeill who slotted the ball past Sean McCafferty to put Guisborough in front in the 8th minute.

Guisborough maintained their momentum and could have scored a second just after, when Steven Roberts burst into the box, but McCafferty turned the winger’s shot around the post.

Shields were struggling to create anything but had a chance to equalise midway through the half. Lee Mason picked up the ball on the edge of the box, but his curling effort from 20-yards went just wide of Nixon’s left-hand post.

Guisborough could have extended their lead on the stroke of half-time, but after some good work from Roberts, McNeill couldn’t add to his earlier goal and fired his effort high and wide.

Shields got off to a brighter start in the second half with Mason involved again, but his effort from the edge of the box came crashing back off the crossbar.

Guisborough were controlling the game and McNeill added his second of the game in the 58th minute slotting past McCafferty, from close range.

Shields hadn’t given up and came close through a Mason free-kick from 30-yards, but the effort was just off-target.

Mason, who on another day could have scored a hattrick, had a shot palmed away, before Ben Harmison headed just wide.

With Shields looking for a route back in to the game, Guisborough looked to exploit the gaps being left at the back and Joe Morley and Roberts both saw efforts go just wide.

Guisborough put the game beyond doubt with five minutes to go, with McNeill scoring from close range for his third goal of the game.

Shields threw everything forward in hope of getting back in to the game and grabbed what looked like a consolation goal as Wilson headed home from close range.

Wilson then knocked in a second soon after, but his 91st minute goal was too late for Shields who had left themselves too much to do.