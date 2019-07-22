Teams ready for annual Gary Hull Memorial game

The Gary Hull Memorial Trophy.

The match is in memory of The Villagers former treasurer and committee member, who is fondly remembered not only for his sterling work with The Main, but also with local football, both junior and senior on North Tyneside.

Kick off at Purvis Park is 3pm and the impressive trophy and medals will be presented to the teams on the pitch at the end of the game by the Hull family.

The 2019 game will be the 17th consecutive year that the event has taken place and Heaton Stannington will be the tenth club – including female teams, Ashington, North Shields and Percy Main AFC Ladies – to have played their part, in what has become an eagerly awaited match on the pre season calendar, since its inception in 2003.

The game will once again be refereed by Stuart Kyle.

As a nod to the club's centenary year, the captains will spin with a 1919 penny, kindly supplied by Main stalwart, Keith Bell.

The last time that the sides met was during Heaton's Northern Alliance Premier Division championship and promotion winning season of 2012-13, when The Stan won both league games by a convincing margin, 5-1 and 6-1.

Main manager Steve Hurd has been busy over the close season and supporters can expect to see quite a few new signings in their ranks, including that of former Player of the Year and top scorer, Chris Laidlaw and the welcome return to full fitness of key players James Mobberley and Joe Rowan who missed all and most of last season respectively.

The side have shown encouraging form in their recent friendly games, including a narrow 3-2 midweek defeat at West Allotment and a 4-2 win against Cramlington United last Saturday.

A large crowd is once again expected and spectators are asked to arrive in good time.